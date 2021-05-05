The incumbent and Labour candidate for the London Mayoral election Sadiq Khan poses during a sparring session during a campaign event at Earlsfield Boxing Club in London, Britain, 04 May 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Labour candidate for the London mayoral election Sadiq Khan (L) poses for a selfie whilst campaigning for the upcoming London mayoral election in Waltham Forest, London, Britain, 05 May 2021. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Labour candidate for the London mayoral election Sadiq Khan (C) with cyclists whilst campaigning for the upcoming London mayoral election in Waltham Forest, London, Britain, 05 May 2021. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

If re-elected, London mayor Sadiq Khan will explore the option of bidding for the Olympic Games in 2036 or 2040 as part of the city’s recovery following the pandemic.

The Labour party candidate told Efe they could be the “most sustainable” Olympics ever, both in terms of environmental impact and financial cost.

Khan said that, should he hold on to his post, he would launch an exploratory committee comprising representatives from the world of sport, business and the public sector to study whether to make the bid.

“The good news is the International Olympic Committee have confirmed that 2036 or 2040 would not be too early for London, bearing in mind we had the Olympics in 2012,” he told Efe.

A successful bid would make London the first city in the world to host four Olympic Games with previous editions being held there in 1908, 1948 and 2012.