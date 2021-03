Handwritten notes and floral tributes to Sarah Everard are piled at Clapham Common, in London, Britain, 14 March 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

A woman is led by police during a vigil by a band stand in Clapham Common, London, after the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard was officially cancelled in London, Britain, 13 March 2021. EFE/EPA/JOSHUA BRATT

Handwritten notes are placed on a bench near the tributes to Sarah Everard piled at Clapham Common, in London, Britain, 14 March 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

People attend a vigil by a band stand in Clapham Common, London, after the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard was officially cancelled in London, Britain, 13 March 2021. EFE/EPA/JOSHUA BRATT

London’s Metropolitan Police Service has come under strong criticism after it broke up a vigil being held in memory of Sarah Everard, who went missing as she walked home earlier this month.

Everard’s alleged murder has sparked an outpouring of grief in the United Kingdom and prompted fresh debate on women’s safety. Her body was later found in a woodland in Kent. EFE-EPA

