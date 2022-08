A file picture dated 21 May 2002 from Mamiraua in the Amazonian flooded forests of Brazil. EFE-EPA/FILE/MARCELO SAYAO

An indigenous tribe member, dubbed the "loneliest man in the world" because he lived completely alone in Brazil's Amazon forests, was found dead, officials said on Saturday.

Called the "Indian of the Hole" because of the large trenches he dug to trap animals or hide in, the last of his unknown tribe died of natural causes.

He was found dead in his hammock in his hut on Aug.24, according to Funai, the government's indigenous agency.EFE