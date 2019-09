A member of Civil Protection (L) helps people affected by a flooding after heavy rains in Tapachula, Mexico, Sep.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN MANUEL BLANCO

Belongings in a house after it was affected by a flood in Tapachula, Mexico, Sep.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN MANUEL BLANCO

View of the affectations caused by torrential rains in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, Sep.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/David Guzman

Tropical storm Lorena turned into a category 1 hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Lorena was located at a distance of 55 km (34 miles) southwest of Manzanillo in the western Mexican state of Colima, and 215 km south-southeast of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, the weather service said in its report at 10.15 pm local time (3.15 am GMT Thursday).