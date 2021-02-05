Cherbourg (France), 04/02/2021.- Truck drivers disembark from a ferry boat at the port of Cherbourg, Normandy region, France, 04 February 2021 (issued 05 February 2021). Brexit has triggered the direct transport of trucks between Ireland and France, trying to avoid the long bureaucratic procedures involved in entering and leaving British soil. The French city of Cherbourg saw in January 2021 the traffic of trucks leaving or entering on board ferries to Ireland tripled compared to the same month of 2020 (9,000 compared to 3,000), according to General Manager of Cherbourg Harbour Yannick Millet. Typically some 150,000 trucks use the so-called 'land bridge' each year to cross from Ireland to the mainland via the UK, said president of the West Normandy Chamber of Commerce for Industry Dominique Louzeau, and Cherbourg could capture around 20-25 percent of that volume, in addition to its regular traffic, among the carriers seeking to avoid stricter customs and sanitary controls. There are currently 15 weekly heavy vehicle ferry frequencies between Cherbourg and Ireland (the ports of Rosselare and Dublin), up from six in December 2020. (Francia, Irlanda) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Cherbourg (France), 04/02/2021.- French Customs officers with a dog walk between the trucks waiting for embarkation on a ferry operated by Irish Ferries to Rosslare Port in Ireland at the port of Cherbourg, Normandy region, France, 04 February 2021 (issued 05 February 2021). Brexit has triggered the direct transport of trucks between Ireland and France, trying to avoid the long bureaucratic procedures involved in entering and leaving British soil. The French city of Cherbourg saw in January 2021 the traffic of trucks leaving or entering on board ferries to Ireland tripled compared to the same month of 2020 (9,000 compared to 3,000), according to General Manager of Cherbourg Harbour Yannick Millet. Typically some 150,000 trucks use the so-called 'land bridge' each year to cross from Ireland to the mainland via the UK, said president of the West Normandy Chamber of Commerce for Industry Dominique Louzeau, and Cherbourg could capture around 20-25 percent of that volume, in addition to its regular traffic, among the carriers seeking to avoid stricter customs and sanitary controls. There are currently 15 weekly heavy vehicle ferry frequencies between Cherbourg and Ireland (the ports of Rosselare and Dublin), up from six in December 2020. (Francia, Irlanda) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Brexit and the long bureaucratic procedures involved for the transport of goods and freight has boosted the direct travel links for trucks between Ireland and France.



Nowhere is that trend more apparent than in the northwestern French city of Cherbourg, which saw traffic of trucks leaving or entering on board ferries to Ireland triple in January compared to the same month in 2020.



"Brexit is a great opportunity for Cherbourg, because it is the natural port of destination to Ireland," says Dominique Louzeau, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Industry of West Normandy.



Speaking to Efe, from his office at the port, he points out that regional authorities had anticipated this trend and last year invested almost six million euros in its infrastructure, but the increase in traffic "has been much more significant than expected".



Normally some 150,000 trucks use the so-called "land bridge" each year to cross from Ireland to the continent via the UK, and he believes Cherbourg could capture around 20-25 percent of that volume, in addition to its usual traffic, as hauliers seek to avoid customs and phytosanitary controls.



Meanwhile, truck traffic through the Eurotunnel under the English Channel fell by 37 percent in January to 82,484 units, Getlink, the company that owns the infrastructure, reported Friday. EFE



Berlin, Feb 5 (EFE) .- Borussia Mönchengladbach is assessing the possibility of moving the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City to Denmark, in case the English team is denied entry into Germany because of current travel restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic.

Gladbach are looking at their options after Liverpool was denied entry into the country for their match against Leipzig on February 16.

German police on Thursday rejected a request from Leipzig for a special exception to be granted to Liverpool.

RB Leipzig must now arrange an alternative venue in a neutral stadium and take on the additional costs of moving the fixture.

If they are unable to provide alternative arrangements, they will be forced to forfeit the match 3-0.

To avoid a similar scenario, Gladbach has already contacted FC Midtjylland, Danish media have reported citing club sources, to assess the possibility of moving the game there if necessary.

People from countries with a high spread of coronavirus mutations are not allowed into Germany, including the United Kingdom.

Gladbach’s game is scheduled for February 24 and although the measures only until February 17, German authorities have not not ruled out extending the restrictions beyond that date. EFE

