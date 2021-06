Utah Jazz forward Jarrell Brantley (L) in action against LA Clippers forward Paul George during the fourth quarter of the game 4 of the NBA playoffs between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 June 2021. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

LA Clippers forward Paul George shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter of the game 4 of the NBA playoffs between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 June 2021. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (L) in action against LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. during the fourth quarter of the game 4 of the NBA playoffs between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 June 2021. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Los Angeles Clippers evened the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series 2-2 on Monday after crushing the Utah Jazz 118-104 with outstanding performances by Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris.

An exceptional showing by Kawhi Leonard, with 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists, was matched by a decisive, focused Paul George, who scored 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Marcus Morris, who put up 24 points and went 5 of 6 on three-pointers. EFE