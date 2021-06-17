The Los Angeles Clippers pulled off a crucial 119-111 win against the Utah Jazz at Salt Lake City on Wednesday to move within striking distance of their first Western Conference finals.
Despite being without their star player, Kawhi Leonard, in the lineup, the Clippers rode on a masterful performance by Paul George, who scored 37 points, 16 rebounds and five assists while Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson chipped in with 25 and 22 points respectively.
Bojan Bogdanovic led the attack for the Jazz with 32 points while Donovan Mitchell scored another 21.
The Clippers now have an opportunity to close out the best-of-seven semifinals series in Game 6 at Staples Center on Friday.