Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles (L) and Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (R) foul Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (C) during the second half of game five of the 2021 NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals basketball playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 16 June 2021. EFE-EPA/George Frey SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell tightens his right shoe up during the second half of game five of the 2021 NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals basketball playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 16 June 2021. EFE-EPA/George Frey SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell catches himself from falling during the second half of game five of the 2021 NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals basketball playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 16 June 2021. EFE-EPA/George Frey SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Los Angeles Clippers pulled off a crucial 119-111 win against the Utah Jazz at Salt Lake City on Wednesday to move within striking distance of their first Western Conference finals.

Despite being without their star player, Kawhi Leonard, in the lineup, the Clippers rode on a masterful performance by Paul George, who scored 37 points, 16 rebounds and five assists while Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson chipped in with 25 and 22 points respectively.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the attack for the Jazz with 32 points while Donovan Mitchell scored another 21.

The Clippers now have an opportunity to close out the best-of-seven semifinals series in Game 6 at Staples Center on Friday.