Supporters of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko wave national flags as they take part in a rally in Minsk, Belarus, 16 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Supporters of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hold a large-scale national flag as they take part in a rally in Minsk, Belarus, 16 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Supporters of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko wave national flags as they take part in a rally in Minsk, Belarus, 16 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

The Belarusian organization Belaya Rus called for a rally on Sunday in Minsk to support President Alexandr Lukashenko, who has been facing the largest wave of protests against him in his 26 years in power.

The call for the demonstration was posted by Belaya Rus on Facebook: "All those who love their Motherland and are against splitting the country into two opposing sides will gather for this rally."