Belarus president-elect Alexander Lukashenko speaks to a worker as he visits the Minsk Wheeled Tractor Plant in Minsk, Belarus, 17 August 2020. EFE/EPA/NIKOLAI PETROV / POOL

Workers of Belaruskalij plant prepare to join other workers on strike and protests in Soligorsk city, Belarus, 17 August 2020. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Workers on strike of the MAZ Minsk Automobile Plant take part in a protest rally in front of the entrance of the Belarus National television and radio company in Minsk, Belarus, 17 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Opposition activists take part in a protest rally in front the entrance of the Belarus National television and radio company in Minsk, Belarus, 17 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko and opposition campaigners remain embroiled in a stand-off with neither side willing to cede ground.

The long-serving leader has tabled constitutional reforms as a way to end mass protests against his presidency in the wake of contentious elections earlier this month but the opposition has stood its ground, offering instead an amnesty if he voluntarily steps down. EFE-EPA

io/jt