FC Barcelona's Luuk de Jong after scoring the tying goal against Espanyol during the teams' match in RCDE Stadium in Cornella, Spain, on Feb. 13, 2022. EFE/Andreu Dalmau.

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique (l) and Espanyol midfielder Nicolas Melamed just before both were ejected late in their teams' match in RCDE Stadium in Cornella, Spain, on Feb. 13, 2022. EFE/Quique Garcia.

Barcelona had to wait for a stoppage time header from Luuk de Jong to snatch something positive out of its Catalan derby with Espanyol on Sunday at RCDE Stadium in a high voltage 2-2 match that ended with Barca's Gerard Pique and Espanyol's Nico Melamed both being expelled in the final stretch.

Espanyol came ever so close to upending the derby history before just over 25,000 fans, given that they had not won at home since 2006-2007 but getting on the board first just two minutes into the action on a tally by Pedri. EFE