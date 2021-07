Brussels (Belgium).- (FILE) - Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel arrives at a special EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, 24 May 2021 (reissued 05 July 2021). Luxembourg's State Ministry on 05 July 2021 said that Prime Minister Bettel, who was hospitalized for Covid-19 on 04 July, was in serious but stable medical condition. Bettel was tested positive shortly after he attended an EU summit in Brussels on 24 and 25 June. (Bélgica, Luxemburgo, Bruselas, Luxemburgo) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL *** Local Caption *** 56920783

The prime minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after four days of treatment for Covid-19.

"In view of the improvement in the prime minister's state of health, Xavier Bettel has just left the hospital after four days of treatment at the Centre hospitalier de Luxembourg (CHL)," the government said in a statement.EFE

