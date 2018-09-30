FYR of Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev (L), next to his son Dusko Zaev (R), votes in a referendum on the country's name change at a polling station in the town of Strumica, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), 30 September 2018. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Albanian women wait to vote in a referendum on the country's name change at a polling station in the village of Zajas, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), 30 September 2018. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

An Albanian woman casts her vote in a referendum on the country's name change at a polling station in the village of Zajas, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), 30 September 2018. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

An Albanian man prepares to vote in a referendum on the country's name change at a polling station in the village of Zajas, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), 30 September 2018. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Macedonian voters were heading to the polls on Sunday for a referendum on changing their country's official name, the results of which could pave the way for the small Balkan nation to join the European Union and NATO.

About 1.8 million people were eligible to vote on the question: "Are you in favor of European Union and NATO membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?"

The foreign ministers of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Greece, Nikola Dimitrov and Nikos Kotzias, signed an agreement in June that foresaw changing FYROM's official name to "Republic of North Macedonia."

Such a move would mark the end of a long-running dispute between the two countries since FYROM declared independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

Greece sees the word "Macedonia" as a term that belongs exclusively to the northern Greek region of the same name.

Some 3,000 expat voters had signed up to vote in the referendum abroad.

The risk of a low turnout was high, with the latest surveys suggesting only 46 percent of voters intended to cast ballots on the matter. The result needed the backing of at least 50 percent of the electorate in order for it to be valid.

The State Election Commission has said it won't interpret the public consultation as a success or failure, and would only publish the official results and voter turnout.

Polling stations were set to close at 7 pm local time.