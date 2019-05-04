People walk by the flag of North Macedonia in Skopje, North Macedonia, 03 May 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Presidential candidates Stevo Pendarovski from the ruling SDSM reacts during the press conference in the capital Skopje, North Macedonia, 03 May 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

People walk in front of the billboards of Presidential candidates Stevo Pendarovski (L) from the ruling SDSM and Gordana Siljanovska (R) from opposition VMRO DOMNE in Skopje, North Macedonia, 03 May 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Citizens of North Macedonia are poised to choose between electing a new president and boycotting the elections process in a second round of its presidential election.

The candidate for the ruling left-wing Social Democratic Union party Stevo Pendarovski faces off in a close contest against rival Gordana Siljanovska Davkova of the conservative VMRO-DPMNE on Sunday.

The pair head into a second round after Pendarovski claimed a narrow victory in the first round on Apr. 21 in which he took 42.84 percent of the vote while Siljanovska got 42.24 percent. There were only about 4,000 votes separating the pair.

Voter turnout had been 41.79 percent in the first round, the lowest in the last 15 years of presidential elections.

On Sunday there needs to be a 40-percent turnout for the result to be valid. If this threshold is not reached, the whole electoral process will have to start again.

Outgoing President Gjorge Ivanov’s mandate ends on May 12. Until the next one is chosen, the speaker of the Parliament will take over the role of president.

Former member of the Constitutional Court of North Macedonia, Trendafil Ivanovski, explained to Efe there is the option of constitutional changes to remove the 40 percent census, but such a move would require months of preparation.

The parties could also decide to change the system of electing the president by putting the task in the hands of the Parliament.

But that would also require constitutional changes and the support of at least two third of lawmakers. That situation is unlikely because the opposition VMRO-DPMNE is against such a system and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s social democrats do not have enough votes.

Before the elections, Zaev said early general elections would be called if Pendarovski loses or the 40 percent turnout is not reached – something the opposition VMRO-DPMNE has insisted on.

The key topics of the election were an agreement signed last year between Skopje and Athens that re-named North Macedonia as well as a protocol that Skopje and NATO signed to turn the country into the 30th member of the Alliance.

The candidates have also dredged up shaky economic growth and claims of nepotism and corruption.

Siljanovska has said if she fails in the race she will return to the Faculty of Law in Skopje, where she teaches Constitutional Law.

“Whatever happens on May 5 I had this rare opportunity to tell people what is my vision for Macedonia. Macedonia for the moment is not a good place to live. It must be reformed,” she said in one of the TV debates with Pendarovski.

At the closing of his campaign Pendarovski argued that Siljanovska would push the country backwards. “The key point on Sunday is if we’ll continue towards the EU and NATO doors or go back and start preparing revisions of the documents that opened those doors to us,” Pendarovski said.

ib/sh