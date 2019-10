Alberto Fernandez (r), the front-running candidate for the Argentine presidency with the Frente de Todos party, votes in the nationwide election in Buenos Aires on Oct. 27, 2019. EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina

President Mauricio Macri (C) meets with President-elect Alberto Fernandez at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 28, 2019, to discuss the transition. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A photograph provided by the Office of the President shows President-elect Alberto Fernandez (L) speaking with President Mauricio Macri at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Office of the President/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A photograph provided by the Office of the President shows President-elect Alberto Fernandez (L) being greeted by President Mauricio Macri at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Office of the President/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An employee of an electoral college prepares one of the polling stations in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Argentine President Mauricio Macri (c) arrives at a Buenos Aires polling place on Oct. 27, 2019, to cast his ballot in the nationwide election in which he is vying with five other candidates for re-election. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Macri: This election is historic, Argentina's future is at stake

President Mauricio Macri met on Monday with Alberto Fernandez, who won the presidential election in Argentina over the weekend, to discuss the transition.

Macri, a conservative, and Fernandez, a Peronist, met at the Casa Rosada, the executive mansion located in downtown Buenos Aires.

With 97.92 percent of the vote counted, Fernandez leads Macri by 48.1 percent to 40.38 percent.