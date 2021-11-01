French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison of lying about the cancellation of a multi-billion dollar submarine building contract in September amid soaring diplomatic tensions.
The two leaders were in Rome for the G20 Summit for their first face-to-face meeting after Australia scrapped the deal for constructing 12 Gallic submarines after Canberra signed a trilateral security pact with the United States and the United Kingdom in September.
Asked if he thought Morrison had lied to him about the sudden controversial cancellation of the contract, Macron replied, “I do not think, I know.” EFE