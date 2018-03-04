French President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) prior to their meeting at Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Jan 19 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) leave the Elysee palace after their meeting in Paris, France, Jan 19, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) during their meeting at Elysee palace in Paris, France, Jan 19, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / POOL MAXPPP OUT

The president of France reacted on Sunday positively to the German Social Democrat Party's (SPD) militant ballot backing a newGerman government Grand Coalition, according to a statement published by the French presidential office.

The office of French president Emmanuel Macron stated he had congratulated both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and acting SPD leader Olaf Scholz after the SPD militant's ballot backed a coalition government with Chancellor Merkel's conservative block.

Macron described the SPD's vote as “good news for Europe,” adding that “France and Germany will work together on new initiatives in the coming weeks to bring the European project forward,”

According to the SDP ballot recount, two thirds of its militants voted favorably to the creation of a new Grand coalition between the SDP and the conservative Christian Democratic Union-Christian Social Union (CDU-CSU) block.