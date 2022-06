French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to deliver a statement on the tarmac in front of his presidential plane before his departure to visit French NATO troops stationed in Romania, at Paris-Orly Airport in Orly, France, 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/GONZALO FUENTES / POOL MAXPPP OUT

French president Emmanuel Macron Tuesday called for voters to give his coalition a “solid majority” in this week’s second round of legislative elections, in which his party risks losing control of the National Assembly.

“We need a solid majority,” Macron said in a statement from the airport ahead of a trip to Romania and Moldova set to discuss the war in Ukraine.

