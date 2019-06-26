French President Emmanuel Macron (2-L) is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) prior to the Japan-France summit at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 26 June 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAREUIL

The president of France called for synergies and alliances on Wednesday to strengthen the two-decade partnership between carmakers Renault and Nissan at a time of tensions between the two owing to differences on how their association should evolve.

Describing the partnership as a "giant," Emmanuel Macron made a call not only to preserve it but also to strengthen it through those alliances and synergies in the face of international competition.

"In the business world, there are vicissitudes, but there is also respect for our workers, both French and Japanese," Macron told a conference of French expatriates and journalists alongside the Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo. "We are an example of great cooperation."

"Great cooperation at the heart of the alliance between Renault and Nissan, which needs to consolidate," he added, saying the companies needed to focus on the "battle" for automated and electric vehicles.

He said Renault-Nissan alliance was a "jewel" of the auto industry that must be protected.

"France is the second biggest European investor in Japan and Japan is the biggest Asian investor in France," Macron said.

His remarks, which were broadcast live by the networks of the French government, come a day after Nissan's shareholders' meeting, in which the matter and the position of the two partners once again came up for debate.

Nissan's management remains reluctant about a possible merger as it believes it could undermine its independence.

In an interview with several media outlets on Wednesday, including Japan's Kyodo news agency, Renault President Jean-Dominique Senard said that his company's priority now is to normalize its relationship with its partner of 20 years.

The French president is expected to discuss the issue of the automakers' alliance during his meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday, where they will also discuss other matters of bilateral interest.

The Renault-Nissan alliance grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons recently.

Japanese prosecutors have brought several corruption charges against its French-Lebanese former chair, Carlos Ghosn.

The 65-year-old, who became renowned as one of the only foreigners to reach the upper echelons of the Japanese business world.

He faces three charges in the courts of Japan, two of them for allegedly underreporting his pay by tens of millions of dollars.

The third charge is for aggravated breach of trust of Nissan for allegedly using the company's books to cover personal losses.

When prompted by a reporter in the crowd, Macron said he respected the presumption of innocence until proven guilty and the right to defense but thought it out of place for the President of France to comment publicly on an ongoing case.

Macron began a four-day visit to Japan on Wednesday to take part in the G20 summit that will take place between June 28-29 in the city of Osaka.

During the conference, Macron underlined Japan and France's commitment to fighting climate change and economic protectionism.

France this year is the host of the G7 meeting. EFE-EPA

