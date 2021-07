Soldiers from the European Task force Takuba walk down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHEL EULER/POOL

Armored vehicles drive down on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade, in Paris, France, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHEL EULER/POOL

Troops of the Chad regiment parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade, in paris, france, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHEL EULER/POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) attends the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron, left in car, and French Chief of Staff Gen. Francois Lecointre stand in the command car reviewing the troops during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHEL EULER/POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) reviews troops during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron reviews troops during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron presided over the traditional National Day military march in Paris on Wednesday despite significant health restrictions aiming to mitigate a new Covid-19 infection wave.

Members of the public attending the event were scaled down from the usual 25,000 to 10,000 onlookers, who had to wear face masks and carry Covid-19 certifications which proves vaccination, a negative test result or having recovered from the disease.EFE

