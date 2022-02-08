Kiev (Ukraine), 08/02/2022.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) meets French President Emmanuel Macron (L) in Kiev, Ukraine, 08 February 2022. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued with French President Macron in Kiev the day after hours of talks with the Russian president in Moscow. (Francia, Rusia, Ucrania, Moscú) EFE/EPA/Thibault Camus / POOL MAXPPP OUT

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he had received assurances from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that military tensions over a buildup of Russian troops near the borders with Ukraine would not escalate any further.

Macron was speaking after a meeting in Kiev with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a day after the French leader held talks with Putin in Moscow as part of international diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.

While he said the “unprecedented military pressure” was due to Russia’s “threatening posture,” he called on all parties “to stabilize the situation to enable us to re-engage by using new guarantee mechanisms to ensure deescalation.

“The approach has to be measured, and all the stakeholders have to be restrained in their actions and words,” Macron said.

