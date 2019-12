US President Donald J. Trump (R) and his wife Melania disembark from Air Force One upon arrival for a NATO Summit, at Stansted Airport in London, Britain, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Flags of NATO member countries hang along the Mall ahead of the NATO Summit in London, Britain, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

US President Donald J. Trump attends a signing ceremony for 'H.R. 724, the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act', in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 November 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

Protesters against the visit of US President Trump during a demonstration near Buckingham Palace on the first day of the NATO Summit in London, Britain, 03 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departs 10 Downing Street after a meeting between German, French and British leaders at the NATO Summit in London, Britain, 03 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN/POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron departs 10 Downing Street after a meeting between German, French and British leaders at the NATO Summit in London, Britain, 03 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN/POOL

A controversy generated by French President Emmanuel Macron about his opinion of Nato, Turkey and the "challenges" posed by China and Russia were the focus of the first day of the Nato leaders summit in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

The Nato meeting was marked by uncomfortable conversations that revealed discrepancies among its members - calling into question the credibility and future of the organization that is celebrating its 70th anniversary.