French actor Jean Dujardin (R) and his wife Nathalie Pechalat (L) attend a tribute ceremony for late French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, Paris, 09 September 2021. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Members of the French Republican Guard music band play in front of a portrait of Jean-Paul Belmondo as they attend the tribute ceremony for the late French actor at the Hotel des Inavlides, France, Paris, 09 September 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON / POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron stands in front of the coffin of late French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo during a tribute ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, Paris, 09 September 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON / POOL

French Republican guards carry the coffin of late French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo during a tribute ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, 09 September 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON / POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron stands in front of the coffin of late French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo during a tribute ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, Paris, 09 September 2021. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday honoured legendary French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, stating that the man and his “unforgettable smile” were a significant part of French people’s lives for decades.

“We love Jean-Paul Belmondo because he resembled us. A giant among giants, but more than anything else a man among men,” he said in an emotional address during the national tribute to the memory of Belmondo, who died Monday aged 88 years old. “We admire him, he makes us laugh… Belmondo is a bit like us, but better.” EFE

atc/lv