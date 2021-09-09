French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday honoured legendary French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, stating that the man and his “unforgettable smile” were a significant part of French people’s lives for decades.
“We love Jean-Paul Belmondo because he resembled us. A giant among giants, but more than anything else a man among men,” he said in an emotional address during the national tribute to the memory of Belmondo, who died Monday aged 88 years old. “We admire him, he makes us laugh… Belmondo is a bit like us, but better.” EFE
atc/lv