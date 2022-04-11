French President and candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron reacts after results in the first round of the French presidential elections in Paris, France, 10 April 2022. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

President Emmanuel Macron, a political liberal, and ultrarightist Marine Le Pen will vie for the French presidency in a runoff vote, just as they did five years ago, after garnering the two largest vote shares in the first electoral round on Sunday, according to government data from 97 percent of the ballots counted.

Macron obtained 27.6 percent of the votes while Le Pen received 23.4 percent, according to Interior Ministry figures early Monday, with this being the best-ever performance for the far right in any first presidential round.

The president thus improved on his first-round achievement five years ago, when he received 24.01 percent of the ballots, but Le Pen also managed to achieve better results than she did in the 2017 balloting, when she received 21.3 percent.

The results show a slight improvement for Macron compared with the last voter surveys before the poll, which also indicate that he will prevail in the runoff – scheduled for Apr. 24 – but by a smaller margin than in 2017, when he garnered almost double the votes that Le Pen managed to acquire.

(...)