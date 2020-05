French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he takes part in a videoconference with artists from different fields at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he takes part in a videoconference with artists from different fields at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday tried to quell concerns France's arts and culture sector by announcing financial aid to help workers stay afloat.

Artists like Catherine Deneuve and Jean Dujardin recently penned an open letter in the press calling for more to be done to protect those in the culture industry, which has been battered by the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of Covid-19. EFE-EPA

mgr/jt