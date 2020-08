Beirut (Lebanon), 06/08/2020.- Soldiers and rescue workers stand at the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, 06 August 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived to Lebanon to show support after a massive explosion on 04 August in which at least 135 people were killed, and more than 5,000 injured in what believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. (Francia, Líbano) EFE/EPA/Thibault Camus / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Beirut (Lebanon), 06/08/2020.- A handout photo made available by the Lebanese government official photographer Dalati and Nohra showing French President Emmanuel Macron (C) visiting the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, 06 August 2020. Macron arrived to Lebanon to show support after a massive explosion on 04 August in which at least 137 people were killed, and more than 5,000 injured in what believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. (Francia, Líbano) EFE/EPA/DALATI NOHRA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A soldier stands at the devastated site of the explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Thibault Camus

A handout photo made available by the Lebanese government official photographer Dalati and Nohra showing French President Emmanuel Macron (C) visiting the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DALATI NOHRA HANDOUT

A general view of destroyed port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

A general view of destroyed warehouses at the port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday vowed to send logistic and medical help to Lebanon during a visit to Beirut's port where a powerful explosion killed 137 people and injured more than 5,000.

“My message is a message of brotherhood, love and friendship from France to Lebanon and we seek to secure international aid for the Lebanese people,” Macron told the press at the airport where he was received by his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun.