Paris (France), 12/06/2022.- Jean-Luc Melenchon leader of the 'NUPES' (Nouvelle Union Populaire Ecologique et Sociale) a coalition of Leftist and Ecologist parties delivers a speech after the results of the first round of the French legislatives elections, at his party headquarter in Paris, France, 12 June 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

(Adds details, vote count, remarks by party/coalition leaders)

By Luis Miguel Pascual

Paris, Jun 12 (EFE).- Alarms began ringing in the Elysee Palace on Sunday after the first round of the legislative elections, which put President Emmanuel Macron's Ensemble alliance neck and neck with the NUPES coalition of leftist parties headed by Jean-Luc Melenchon and raised doubts about whether the president's party will maintain its overwhelming absolute majority in the National Assembly.

With 96 percent of the votes counted, candidates of Macron's Ensemble (Together) alliance have received 25.68 percent of the votes, while those of the NUPES coalition have received 25.14 percent.

Early projections announced by polling firms after the precincts closed had given both Macron's slate of legislative candidates and those of the head of the leftist La France Insoumise party about 25 percent of the votes in this first electoral round, with a runoff to be held June 19 for any races where no candidate obtains a majority.