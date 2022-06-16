The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania on Thursday visited Irpin, a town outside Kyiv where nearly 300 civilians were found dead after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the area in late March.
French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian prime minister Mario Draghi and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis were pictured touring the town that was ravaged during the weeks-long battle that ended in March.
The leaders’ visit to the capital "is a message of European unity to the Ukrainians, of support to talk about both the present and the future, because we know that the coming weeks will be very difficult," Macron said Thursday morning upon his arrival.
Irpin, Macron said, was a symbol of the Ukrainian army and people’s “heroism” for halting Russia’s invading forces.
“On top of that, you see the stigmata left behind by the barbarity” of Russia’s troops, who he said were guilty of war crimes.
(...)