A massive rally by supporters of newly reelected French President Emmanuel Macron in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on April 24, 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French President Emmanuel Macron won reelection on Sunday, handily defeating his ultrarightist rival Marine Le Pen in the runoff vote, although she managed to turn in her best result so far in a nationwide election.

The 44-year-old liberal president garnered 58 percent of the votes but saw about half the advantage he'd enjoyed over Le Pen in the 2017 election vanish, a situation that revealed the open wounds in a country after a period marked by several serious crises ranging from the so-called "gilets jaunes" (yellow vest) protests through the coronavirus pandemic to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Another unsettling result of the balloting was the low voter turnout, with absenteeism reaching about 28 percent, the highest in half a century for a presidential runoff, surpassed only during the 1969 second-round vote following the resignation of President Charles De Gaulle after the student riots the previous year and amid a clear call for absenteeism from the French left.

Aware of those problems, Macron was modest in his victory speech delivered with the Eiffel Tower in the background, accompanied by his wife Brigitte and surrounded by a group of children and the strains of the "Ode to Joy," the European Union's anthem and the same piece that he praised five years ago at the Louvre Museum after winning the presidency for the first time.

EFE

lmpg/rcf/cd/bp