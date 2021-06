Japanese Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda (2-R) of Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda and team members walk on the track of the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 24 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing reacts at the press conference of the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 24 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Christian Bruna

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas attends the press conference of the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 24 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Christian Bruna

The Austrian Red Bull Ring will stage another heated contest between Max Verstappen, currently in first position, and the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, in second place lagging 12 points behind.

Red Bull’s Verstappen will race at home this weekend as Spielberg prepares to receive up to 15,000 spectators for the Styrian Grand Prix, still hindered by sanitary control measures and a heat wave hitting the region. EFE