Real Madrid's Casemiro (R) tries to protect the ball from FC Barcelona forward Luuk de Jong during the Spanish Supercup semifinal at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyahd, on 12 January 2022. EFE/Julio Muñoz.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona make as much revenue from TV rights as the top clubs in the Premier League despite the fact that England’s top division generates more income than its Spanish counterpart, LaLiga president Javier Tebas told Efe’s Sport Business Day forum Thursday.

“Quantitatively, the Premier League has a greater income than the Spanish league,” Tebas said during the 3rd edition of the forum, which this month focused on financing in the world of sport.

“This is most of all due to the English domestic market, which has many more inhabitants, a higher per capita income, and where pay TV is more established,” he added. EFE

