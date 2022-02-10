Emergency responses on the scene of a gang murder in central Madrid, Spain on February 6 2022. EFE/HANDOUT/MADRID CITY HALL

Authorities in the Spanish capital Madrid have boosted police patrols following a sudden rise in gang violence and stabbings that left two dead, including a 15-year-old, over the weekend.

Over 500 police officers will from Thursday be deployed to patrol Madrid and some of its outlying satellite cities and suburbs in response to the surge in gang-related violent crime, Mercedes González, the central Spanish government’s delegate to the Madrid region, said.

The city was left shocked last weekend after fatal machete attacks killed a 15-year-old outside a popular nightclub in the city center and a 25-year-old in the southern district of Usera, both of which were attributed to clashes between the Dominicans Don’t Play and Trinitarios gangs.

At least two other stabbings – from a total of seven between Friday and Sunday – were attributed to gang violence.

(...)