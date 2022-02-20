Supporters of Madrid's regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso during a rally in Madrid, Spain on February 20, 2022. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Spain’s Popular Party in Madrid on Sunday in a show of support for the capital’s regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso and to call on the conservative party leader Pablo Casado to step down.

Díaz Ayuso and Casado have in recent days been involved in a public rift that has sent jitters through the PP.

The row erupted after the PP’s leadership called for a probe into claims that Díaz Ayuso’s brother benefited financially from a facemask contract the Madrid regional government directly awarded to a company at the beginning of the pandemic.

