In a small but elegant cellar at the Villa Magna hotel in Madrid, thousands of lamps, chairs, sofas, paintings and headboards from rooms graced by the likes of Brad Pitt, Madonna, Salma Hayek, Justin Bieber and European royalty have been gathered for auction later this month.

The luxury hotel, a favorite of celebrities passing through the Spanish capital and which served as guest accommodation for the 2004 royal wedding, underwent a complete renovation during the pandemic.

The old furnishings from its 154 rooms are not destined for the trash, however, and instead will be auctioned off on September 27, although the public has been able to visit the lots since Friday.

“There is a lot of variety,” Jaime Mato, the head of the Ansorena auction house organizing the event, told Efe. “There are objects ranging from 40 euros to 5,000 euros, although we think the final selling prices will be notably higher.”

