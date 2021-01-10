Soldiers from the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME) work with snowploughs in Madrid, Spain, as they help to clear the snow from roads in the Spanish capital, 10 January 2021, a day after the city was collapsed by the snow after heavy snowfalls caused storm Filomena hit the Spanish capital. EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

A handout picture made available by the Military Emergency Unit (UME) shows soldiers working at the Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid, Spain, as they help to clear the snow from its surroundings in Madrid, Spain, 10 January 2021, a day after the city was collapsed by the snow after heavy snowfalls caused storm Filomena hit the Spanish capital. The Spanish Miniltary Emergency Unit has been working during the night and early hours to clear the airport, hospitals and Mercamadrid wholesale market. EFE/UME HANDOUT ATTENTION EDITORS: IMAGE TO BE USED ONLY IN RELATION TO THE STATED EVENT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The region of Madrid woke up on Sunday morning under a blanket of snow after a historic blizzard struck the capital and surrounding areas, bringing road and rail traffic to a standstill as well as shutting the international Barajas airport.



Storm Filomena has been blamed for the deaths of two people whose vehicle got swept up by a stream in Malaga in the south of the country, while investigations were ongoing into the death of a man who was found buried in the snow in Zarzalejo, a village in the hills northwest of the capital city. EFE-EPA

