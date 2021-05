Vox candidate Rocio Monasterio and party leader Santiago Abascal during a campaign act in Madrid, Spain on 2 May 2021. EFE / Javier López.

Más Madrid candidate Mónica Gárcia and party leader Íñigo Errejón during a campaign act in Madrid, Spain, 2 May 2021. EFE/Víctor Lerena.

Unidas Podemos candidate Pablo Iglesias with Employment minister Yolanda Díaz during a campaign act in Madrid, Spain, 2 May 2021. EFE/David Fernández.

The PSOE candidate in Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo (R), with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid, Spain on 2 May 2021. EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Madrid regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso (2R), with Popular Party leader Pablo Casado (R), and Madrid mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida (C), during the campaign for the Madrid regional elections on 2 May 2021. EFE/Partido Popular/David Mudarra

Spanish political parties vying for power in the capital region of Madrid marked the traditional ‘day of reflection’ on Monday fresh off a campaign trail riddled with the kind animosity that has become commonplace in a politically divided country.

The incumbent regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso of the conservative Popular Party, is expected to come out of Tuesday’s election on top of the rest, although she may fall just short of a majority. EFE

jt