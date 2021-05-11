A view of the interior of the Teatro Real in Madrid, Spain, 2 June 2020. EFE/FILE/Mariscal

Madrid’s Teatro Real scooped the most-coveted prize at the International Opera Awards.

The theater, located in the heart of the Spanish capital near the Royal Palace, was presented with the Opera Company of the year award during a virtual ceremony broadcast from London late Monday.

The jury said the company had been recognized “not only for its outstanding work in 2019” but for “its trailblazing efforts” to operate and return opera to the stage despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Male Singer of the year award was given to Mexican tenor Javier Camarena for his performance of the traditional song La Malagueña. He dedicated the award to “the entire artistic community” for its resilience during the challenges of the pandemic.

Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen was awarded Female singer of the year.

Robert Carsen scooped the Best Director award for his work on the world premiere of Glanert’s Oceane.

Spain’s Xabier Anduaga and Russia’s Vasilisa Berzhanskaya were recognized in the Young Singer category.

The Salzburg Festival won the Best Festival award at the ceremony hosted by Petroc Trelawny.