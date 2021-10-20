A general view of the interior of the courthouse on the opening day of the trial involving Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, accused of complicity in the alleged blackmail of his former France soccer international teammate in Versailles, outside Paris, France, 20 October 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema’s trial on charges of blackmailing fellow player Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape began Wednesday.

Benzema’s lawyer, Sylvain Cormier, told Efe the French footballer would not be attending the court proceedings in Versailles.

The 33-year-old striker played a Champions League match in Ukraine against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday evening and on Sunday his team will face off against rivals FC Barcelona.

The hearing began at 9:30 local time and the trial is due to end on Friday. Four other people have also been charged for allegedly blackmailing Valbuena over the explicit video in 2015.

