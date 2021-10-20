Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema’s trial on charges of blackmailing fellow player Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape began Wednesday.
Benzema’s lawyer, Sylvain Cormier, told Efe the French footballer would not be attending the court proceedings in Versailles.
The 33-year-old striker played a Champions League match in Ukraine against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday evening and on Sunday his team will face off against rivals FC Barcelona.
The hearing began at 9:30 local time and the trial is due to end on Friday. Four other people have also been charged for allegedly blackmailing Valbuena over the explicit video in 2015.
