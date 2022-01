Spain's King Felipe VI (2L) and Queen Letizia (R) visit a stand during the opening day of the International Tourism Fair held at the Ifema congress center, in Madrid, Spain, 19 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

The 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) kicked off Wednesday, bringing together some 107 countries and around 7,000 firms in the Spanish capital Madrid.

The fair, which runs until January 23, seeks to help rebuild the tourism industry and increase the number of visitors almost two years after the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. EFE

mav/smq/jt