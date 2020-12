Guaidó says he will remain acting president of Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro consolidated his grip on power after his political alliance on Monday won the country's parliamentary elections that were boycotted by the main opposition led by US-backed interim president Juan Guaido.

The National Electoral Council (CNE), whom the Venezuelan opposition accuses of favoring the government of Maduro, in a predawn announcement, said Chavismo had obtained 67.6 percent of the votes cast, or about 3.56 million. EFE-EPA

rgc/pd/ssk