A handout photo made available by the Bali disaster management agency (BPBD) shows people searching debris near a house after an earthquake and landslide in Bangli, Bali, Indonesia, 16 October 2021. EFE-EPA/BPBD HANDOUT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Three people died and another seven were seriously injured on Saturday as a result of a magnitude-4.8 earthquake that struck the Indonesian island of Bali early in the day, emergency teams reported.

The earthquake, located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) in eastern Bali, toppled several buildings and caused landslides along several sections of roads that are hampering search and rescue efforts. EFE