A handout photo made available by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office-Surigao Del Sur (PDRRMO-SDS) shows a damaged home in Madrid, Surigao Del Sur province, southern Philippines 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/SUIRIGAO DEL SUR-PDRRMO HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office-Surigao Del Sur (PDRRMO-SDS) shows a damaged church in Carmen, Surigao Del Sur province, southern Philippines, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/SUIRIGAO DEL SUR-PDRRMO HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office-Surigao Del Sur (PDRRMO-SDS) shows a damaged church in Carmen, Surigao Del Sur province, southern Philippines, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/SUIRIGAO DEL SUR-PDRRMO HANDOUT

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the northern Mindanao island in south Philippines on Saturday, leaving nearly 25 injured and damaging several buildings, authorities said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity around the world, said the tremor occurred at 4.42 am local time (20.42 GMT on Friday) and its epicenter was situated in Carrascal, northeast of the Mindanao coast.

The quake in Surigao del Sur province was recorded at a depth of 11.8km (7.3 miles).

According to provincial authorities, some 25 people suffered slight injuries and were given medical assistance at a hospital in Madrid town.

The Philippines is located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a region of high volcanic and seismic activity that is shaken every year by some 7,000 quakes, most of them moderate.

Earthquakes measuring more than 5 are recorded sporadically in southern Mindanao, Batanes and the eastern region of Bicol.

The most recent earthquake with casualties took place in April when 16 people died in northern region of the country after a 6.1-magnitude tremor.

