Taiwanese citizens prepare their votes in polling booths at a school in Taipei, Taiwan, 11 January 2020. EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Voters queue up to cast their ballots at a school in Taipei, Taiwan, 11 January 2020. EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (C) arrives to cast his vote in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 11 January 2020. EFE-EPA POOL/SUO TAKEKUMA

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen casts her ballot at a polling station in Taipei, Taiwan, 11 January 2020. EFE-EPA POOL/ZHANG HAO-AN

The main candidates in Taiwan's presidential elections cast their vote as the incumbent, Tsai Ing-wen, remains a clear favorite to get re-elected, enjoying some 20-point advantage in the opinion polls over her opponent Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang party.

Polling stations opened at 8 am local time and will close at 4 pm. EFE-EPA