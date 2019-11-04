Indonesian fire fighters spray water to extinguish the fire on a pipeline operated by state own oil company Pertamina in Cimahi, outskirt of Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, Oct. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMAD FAUZAN

Major consumer goods companies are linked to palm oil businesses accused of causing thousands of fires that have ravaged Indonesia’s forestland this year, a report released Monday by environmental organization Greenpeace said.

Multinationals such as Nestle, Mondelez, Unilever and Procter and Gamble (P&G) are among the major purchasers of palm oil from plantations under investigation for allegedly causing close to 10,000 fires in 2019, according to Greenpeace. Many of the fires are thought to be illegal.