Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk leaves after the first day of a trial against British diver Vernon Unsworth at the United States Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, USA, 03 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Former US president Barack Obama speaks during the opening ceremony of the 'Bits and Pretzels' startup conference in Munich, Germany, 29 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Twitter's logo outside their corporate Headquarters in San Francisco, California, USA, 21 July 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

US entertainer Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 October 2018 (reissued 05 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The Twitter accounts of United States public figures and corporations including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Barack Obama and Apple were hacked Wednesday in a large cryptocurrency scam.

Other compromised accounts included those of the presumptive Democratic nominee for the US presidential election, Joe Biden, as well as Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, singer Kanye West, and Uber.EFE-EPA

