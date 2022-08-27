One of the pages of the redacted affidavit the Department of Justice used to search former President Donald Trump'Äôs Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, USA, 26 August 2022. The affidavit is 38 pages long and contains numerous redactions. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Former US president Donald Trump Friday trolled the Feds after the justice department released a “heavily redacted” affidavit on the Florida estate raid.

The former president used his social media app TruthSocial to post a statement that "they left a page" and an image that mirrored the government's 38-page document concerning the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago house.

The image showed 11 blacked-out lines interspersed with four words from his famous 2016 campaign slogan: “Make America Great Again.” EFE