Former US president Donald Trump Friday trolled the Feds after the justice department released a “heavily redacted” affidavit on the Florida estate raid.
The former president used his social media app TruthSocial to post a statement that "they left a page" and an image that mirrored the government's 38-page document concerning the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago house.
The image showed 11 blacked-out lines interspersed with four words from his famous 2016 campaign slogan: “Make America Great Again.” EFE