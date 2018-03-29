Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (in black vehicle) arrives at a hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan, Mar 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (in black vehicle) arrives at a hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan, Mar 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

(FILE) Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks during a plenary session in the Congress Hall during the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2018 (reissued Mar. 29, 2018). EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan delivers a statement after winning the Nobel Peace Prize in the Library of Birmingham in Birmingham, Britain, Oct 10, 2014 (reissued Mar 29, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan Thursday for the first time in almost six years after leaving her home country following a Taliban attack in which she was shot in the head for defending the right of girls to be educated.

"Pakistan welcomes 'Gul Makai' to her home. We are proud of you. #malalacomeshome," Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohamed Faisal wrote on Twitter.

Malala left Islamabad airport protected by a convoy of security forces, as seen in images broadcast on local television channel Geo.

She will meet with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, with whom she will discuss education for girls, according to local media, although her agenda has not been entirely made public for security reasons.

The 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate recalled her home country on her Twitter account on Friday, Pakistan's national day.

"On this day, I cherish fond memories of home, of playing cricket on rooftops and singing the national anthem in school. Happy Pakistan Day!"

Malala came to prominence as a girl by writing a blog for the BBC under the pseudonym Gul Makai to denounce the atrocities perpetrated by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant Islamist group.

On Oct.9, 2012, she fell victim to the TTP in Mingora, in the northwest of the country, when two Taliban members approached the school vehicle in which Malala was travelling and shot her in the head, neck and shoulder with a rifle.

After her transfer to hospital in Rawalpindi, near the country's capital, the teenager was taken to the United Kingdom while unconscious, where she received medical treatment for her injuries and currently lives there with her family.

In 2014, she became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate for her efforts to fight for children's right to education, an award she shared with the Indian Kailash Satyarthi.