A view of personal belongings of undocumented immigrants inside a room during a raid in Dengkil, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 21 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Undocumented immigrants pictured between their container home as they wait to be questioned by immigration officers during a raid in Dengkil, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 21 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

An undocumented immigrant is detained by immigration officer after he attempted to escape during a raid in Dengkil, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 21 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Undocumented immigrants wait to be questioned by immigration officers during a raid in Dengkil, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 21 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

An undocumented immigrant is detained by immigration officer as he escape during a raid in Dengkil, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 21 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Undocumented immigrants are detained by immigration officers during a raid in Dengkil, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 21 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian authorities arrested 309 immigrants in an early morning raid on Monday at a settlement linked to a construction site in Dengkil, south of Kuala Lumpur.

Citizens of various nationalities "aged between 20 and 52" were arrested under the Immigration Act and Regulations during the examination of documents of around 715 foreigners, the country's immigration department said on Facebook.

The operation ran from 12.30 am until 2.30 am and involved 189 personnel from various enforcement agencies, state news agency Bernama reported.

The immigration department found people at the site violating the Movement Control Order put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, with people gathering and eating together in large numbers and with several people sleeping in the same room, immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said, according to Bernama.