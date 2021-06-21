Malaysian authorities arrested 309 immigrants in an early morning raid on Monday at a settlement linked to a construction site in Dengkil, south of Kuala Lumpur.
Citizens of various nationalities "aged between 20 and 52" were arrested under the Immigration Act and Regulations during the examination of documents of around 715 foreigners, the country's immigration department said on Facebook.
The operation ran from 12.30 am until 2.30 am and involved 189 personnel from various enforcement agencies, state news agency Bernama reported.
The immigration department found people at the site violating the Movement Control Order put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, with people gathering and eating together in large numbers and with several people sleeping in the same room, immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said, according to Bernama.