An undated handout photo made available by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) shows Rohingya refugees, who were found alive, take a rest after their boat were capsizes at Langkawi Island, state of Kedah, Malaysia (issued 27 July 2020). EFE/EPA/MALAYSIAN MARITIME ENFORCEMENT AGENCY / HANDOUT

Malaysia has detained 27 Rohingya refugees who arrived in the country over the weekend and who were initially thought to have died when their boat capsized, officials said on Monday.

On Saturday night, one refugee was detained after swimming ashore from a small vessel off the Langkawi coast.