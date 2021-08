A handout photo made available by Malaysia National Palace taken and released on 20 August 2021 shows King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (C) posing for photograph with Sultan of Kedah state Sultan Sallehuddin ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah (L), Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan state Tuanku Muhriz ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir (2-L), Sultan of Terengganu state Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin ibni Almarhum Sultan Mahmud Al-Muktafi Billah Shah (3-L), Crown Prince of Pahang state Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'Äôayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (R), Sultan of Perak state Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah Al-Maghfur-Lah (2-R) and Sultan of Selangor state Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Al-Haj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Al-Haj (3-R) after their meeting at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia'Äôs king appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime minister replacing Muhyiddin Yassin. Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be sworn in as Malaysia's ninth prime minister on 21 August 2021. EFE/EPA/Malaysia National Palace HANDOUT

Malaysia’s King Abdullah of Pahang on Friday selected Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the new prime minister, the third change of hands in as many years as the Asian country grapples with a political crisis.

Announced in a statement form the royal palace, Yaakob’s replacement of Muhyiddin Yassin will be ratified by Parliament on Saturday, where he is set to obtain 114 votes in favor, a majority by three votes. EFE

