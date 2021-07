Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) carry a body during a funeral for a Covid-19 victim in Klang, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Indigenous people of the Mahmeri tribe queue to receive a dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 in Banting, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Indigenous people of the Mahmeri tribe are being interviewed during a documentation process before receiving a dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 in Banting, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

An indigenous woman of the Mahmeri tribe receives a dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Banting, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysia has surpassed the 1 million mark for Covid-19 infections since the virus first hit the country, according to official figures.

The Southeast Asian nation on Sunday registered 17,045 new cases, its highest single-day infection rate, with an overall caseload of 1,013,438. EFE

